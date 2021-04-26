SteepCoin (STEEP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,400.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $97,377.07 and $3,400.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $662.54 or 0.01232264 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.