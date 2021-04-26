Stephens Initiates Coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Equities researchers at Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s current price.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $14.20. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,057. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $373.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.