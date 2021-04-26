Stephens Initiates Coverage on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WING. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.98. 6,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,099. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.30, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $63.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $10,118,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

