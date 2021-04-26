Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Janney Montgomery Scott

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STL. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,990. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

