Sterling Bancorp (SBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.03 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $251.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.