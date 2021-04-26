stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Capitalization Reaches $621.20 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $621.20 million and approximately $41,795.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $2,463.78 or 0.04563363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00282419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $534.74 or 0.00990434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00725826 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,010.30 or 1.00036875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 252,134 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

