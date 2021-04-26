Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.88

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.73, with a volume of 1369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 204,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 415.9% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.