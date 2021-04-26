Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.42 and last traded at C$7.43. 36,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 69,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

Several research firms have commented on RAY.A. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$544.86 million and a P/E ratio of 22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.