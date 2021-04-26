Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $413,596.75

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $413,596.75 and $179.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,610.75 or 0.99898066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $625.58 or 0.01165712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.29 or 0.00505518 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.07 or 0.00380255 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00131651 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

