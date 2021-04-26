Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 26th (AMSSY, BBY, BVRDF, BXMT, EBSB, FBOHY, GBNXF, HCA, PEGRF, PII)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 26th:

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Wedbush currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $215.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $191.00.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

