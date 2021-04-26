Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 26th (AIQUY, AREC, ASOMY, AVRO, AX, BIDU, BKNIY, BPRN, COVTY, DNNGY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 26th:

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

