Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of MicroVision Call Options (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 387,062 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 850% compared to the average volume of 40,743 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

MVIS stock traded up $8.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.44. 209,632,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,739,414. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.45 and a beta of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. MicroVision’s revenue was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

