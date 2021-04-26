Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

NYSE EDF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. 163,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,623. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

