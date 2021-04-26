Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.
NYSE EDF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. 163,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,623. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile
