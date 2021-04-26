Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

Shares of EDI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.67. 68,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,061. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.