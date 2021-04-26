Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.
Shares of EDI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.67. 68,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,061. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
