Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS: SEOAY):

4/21/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/16/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/16/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

4/9/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

4/7/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

4/3/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

3/31/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Shares of SEOAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.32. 9,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

