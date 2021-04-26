StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StorageVault Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.60 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CVE:SVI opened at C$4.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.85. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$2.91 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

