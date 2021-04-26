Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

STRA stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.09. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,851. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.24. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 63,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

