Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 164.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,081 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Strategic Education worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.