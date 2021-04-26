Strategic Wealth Designers Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,877.88. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.