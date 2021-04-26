Streamr (DATA) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $119.13 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00062152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.31 or 0.00745827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00094308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.59 or 0.07431351 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

