Strid Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 16.7% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strid Group LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $68,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,980,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,014,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.92. 65,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.