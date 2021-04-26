Strid Group LLC Buys 19,194 Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $35,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 168,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 244,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter.

QVAL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.83. 7,894 shares of the company were exchanged. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $33.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12.

