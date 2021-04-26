Strid Group LLC Buys 3,905 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

ACGL traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.29. 12,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $40.67.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

