Strid Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.8% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 86,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 225,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,063,092. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

