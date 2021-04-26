Strid Group LLC Has $60.80 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Strid Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,559,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,620 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned about 77.56% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $60,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000.

Shares of DALI traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $24.80. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,712. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.