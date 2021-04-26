Strid Group LLC Purchases 26,666 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 26.1% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strid Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $106,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after buying an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.95. 6,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

