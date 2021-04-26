Strid Group LLC Sells 17,672 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Strid Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,672 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for about 1.3% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.74. 110,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

