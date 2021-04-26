Strid Group LLC Sells 4,565 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Strid Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.98 during trading on Monday. 2,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.47 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

