Strid Group LLC Sells 6,889 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Strid Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the period. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for 0.9% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 218,437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,052. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33.

