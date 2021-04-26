Strong Price Down 18% This Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Strong has a total market cap of $21.45 million and $1.65 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $155.16 or 0.00289122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00060902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00268292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $540.72 or 0.01007580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.33 or 0.00704986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,721.06 or 1.00103628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.