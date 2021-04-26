StrongHands (SHND) Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $581.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,483,392,275 coins and its circulating supply is 17,070,197,921 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.