Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Shares Down 20.8%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) shares fell 20.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Summer Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

