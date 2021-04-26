Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $330.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

