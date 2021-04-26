Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-$1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. Sun Communities also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.92-$6.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.43.

SUI traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.60. 364,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,981. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 102.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.24. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $163.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

