Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.92-$6.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.83. Sun Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.57-$1.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.43.

SUI traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.60. 364,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,981. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 102.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.24. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $163.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

