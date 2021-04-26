SUN Price Reaches $30.34 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market cap of $151.33 million and approximately $209.84 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $30.34 or 0.00056026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00282758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.20 or 0.01004874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00025814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00708475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,278.08 or 1.00225056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,987,717 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

