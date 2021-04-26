Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NYSE NOVA traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,549. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

