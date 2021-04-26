SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Down 4.3%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 58,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,087,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

STKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.92 and a beta of 2.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $205.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

