Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

