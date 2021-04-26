Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 104,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,397. The company has a market capitalization of $326.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.21. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sunworks by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

