Super Zero Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.50 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $104.33 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.60 or 0.04613537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,729,971 coins and its circulating supply is 314,791,921 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.