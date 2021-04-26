Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.25. TD Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Superior Plus traded as high as C$15.07 and last traded at C$15.01, with a volume of 215107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.62%.

About Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

