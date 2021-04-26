SuperLauncher Hits Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $635,529.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00270002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.35 or 0.01018227 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00025049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00685872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,719.32 or 0.99933274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,284 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

