SuperLauncher Market Cap Hits $1.93 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $598,804.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00282383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.58 or 0.00995965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.54 or 0.00725234 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00025649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,859.68 or 1.00532026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,284 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

