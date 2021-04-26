SureRemit (RMT) Price Reaches $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. SureRemit has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $98,990.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00061791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00283993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $532.64 or 0.00993972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.05 or 0.00731619 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,600.67 or 1.00025809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.