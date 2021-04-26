Susquehanna Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $124.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.

Western Digital stock opened at $71.31 on Monday. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,461,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

