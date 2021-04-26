Susquehanna Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASML. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $670.91 on Monday. ASML has a one year low of $275.96 and a one year high of $671.28. The company has a market cap of $281.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $593.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

