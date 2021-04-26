Susquehanna Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles (NYSE:KN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of KN opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

