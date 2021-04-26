SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $625.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $572.75. 17,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $510.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.44. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $585.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

