SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $625.00 Price Target at Truist

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price upped by Truist from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.06.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $6.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $571.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $510.85 and its 200-day moving average is $420.44. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $585.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after acquiring an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

